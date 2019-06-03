Caster Semenya will be allowed to compete without restriction after Swiss Supreme Court suspends IAAF regulations

Caster Semenya will be able to compete without restriction in the female category after the Swiss Supreme Court suspended IAAF regulations against her.

On May 1, the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed Semenya's appeal over IAAF testosterone regulations and she filed an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland challenging the ruling against her last week.

The Swiss Court has ordered the immediate suspension of the implementation of the eligibility regulations, meaning she can compete straight away in her preferred 800 metres event without having to lower her testosterone levels with medication.

In a statement, Semenya said: "I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision. I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free."

Semenya's Swiss counsel, Dr. Dorothee Schramm of Sidley Austin LLP, said: "The Swiss Supreme Court has granted welcome temporary protection to Caster Semenya.

"This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes."

The Swiss Supreme Court will issue another ruling on the continued suspension of the IAAF Regulations after receiving submissions from the IAAF.