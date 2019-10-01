Adam Gemili misses out on medal but Dina Asher-Smith eases into women's 200m final

0:53 Great Britain's Adam Gemili says he is gutted after finishing fourth in the men's 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Great Britain's Adam Gemili says he is gutted after finishing fourth in the men's 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha

Adam Gemili suffered more 200m heartbreak after coming fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday.

Gemili clocked 20.03 seconds in Tuesday night's final in Qatar but it was not enough to get him onto the podium as the United States' Noah Lyles took the title in 19.83 secs with Canada's Andre De Grasse second and Alex Quinonez of Ecuador in third.

Adam Gemili looks dejected after finishing fourth in the 200m final in Doha

It echoed Gemili's Olympic nightmare when he missed out on a bronze medal by three thousandths of a second in Rio in 2016.

Noah Lyles secured gold in the men's 200m final

Earlier, Gemili's Great Britain team-mate Dina Asher-Smith underlined her favourite tag by powering through to the 200m final at the World Championships.

The 23-year-old clocked 21.16 seconds - the fastest time of the night - to comfortably win her semi-final.

Asher-Smith, who holds the British record in the 200m after her European Championships victory in Berlin last year, competes in the final on Wednesday.

Major rivals including defending champions Dafne Schippers and the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou have pulled out injured.

Dina Asher-Smith eased through her 200m semi-final

New 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is not running, while Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare was disqualified in the heats and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson also withdrew.

Asher-Smith is looking to add to the 100m silver she claimed on Sunday after setting a new British record of 10.83secs.

Beth Dobbin and Jodie Williams both failed to reach the final at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Meanwhile, European 400m champion, Matthew Hudson-Smith, came off the track in a wheelchair after pulling up 20m into the first heat with a hamstring issue.

The 24-year-old has suffered hamstring injury problems this year but team-mate Rabah Yousif automatically reached the semi-finals in 45.40s.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith leaves the track in a wheelchair after failing to finish his men's 400m heat

Jess Turner and Meghan Beesley also reached Wednesday's 400m hurdles semi-finals, while Nick Miller qualified for the hammer final with Zak Seddon through to the 3000m steeplechase final.

But Laviai Nielsen and Emily Diamond missed out on the women's 400m final.

Surely, surely Great Britain & Northern Ireland will have its first gold medal of these championships by the end of Wednesday. It's not just me that can see Dina Asher-Smith is way ahead of her rivals in the 200m is it?

She was faster than anyone else in the semi-finals, she was easing up towards the end of her race, she was pretty fast off the track as well and didn't speak to any media after her race. I don't need to ask why? It's obvious, she knows that gold medal is hers to lose and is just going through mentally what she needs to do so that by the close of play on Wednesday she's a world champion.

Adam Gemili looked broken when I spoke with him after he agonisingly finished in the worst place of all - fourth. He was brutally frank about why he thought he missed out on a World Championship medal; "I left it out there, I had it," His demeanour then changed as clearly emotionally everything was sinking in ave he just said; "I never never want to feel like this again, Tokyo it's got to be redemption."

Given I love a crowd update at these championship, a few more people have turned up for tonight's offerings, but it's not full or anywhere near it. Be really interesting to hear what organisers say at the end of the Championships when they have to face questions - so far they've kept themselves at arm's length bar a slightly bizarre statement on Monday.