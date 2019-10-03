Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold at World Athletics Championships

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has won her first global outdoor title

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won heptathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships as she set a new British record to outclass Olympic and defending champion Nafissatou Thiam in Doha.

Johnson-Thompson finished on 6,981 points to surpass the 6,955-points haul set by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill at the London Olympics in 2012 as she claimed her first global outdoor title.

The 26-year-old, who held an overnight 96-point lead over Thiam, produced another dominant day's display in the multi-events discipline to seal Great Britain their second gold medal of the Championships, following Dina Asher-Smith's 200m success on Wednesday.

Johnson-Thompson, who saw a day one lead overtaken by her Belgian rival as she finished second at last year's European Championships, ran a personal best time of 2:07.27 to win the 800m and seal overall victory.

Johnson-Thompson crosses the finish line in the 800m

Thiam took silver with 6677 points while Austria's Verena Preiner won bronze with 6560.

The Briton, who produced personal bests in the 100m hurdles and shot put on day one, recorded the biggest leap in the long jump with 6.77m to extend her overnight lead, as Thiam only managed 6.40m.

Johnson-Thompson increased her heptathlon lead with 6.77m in the long jump

Johnson-Thompson set another personal best in the javelin

She then posted another personal best of 43.93m in the javelin. Meanwhile, a struggling Thiam, who appeared hindered by an elbow injury, managed 48.04m - a full 11m below her best - before she skipped her final throw, meaning victory appeared a formality for Johnson-Thompson as she held a 137-point lead going into the final event.

That left Thiam needing to beat Johnson-Thompson by 10 seconds in the 800m, but the Briton was never under threat as she streaked clear of her rival to take the crown.

Nafi Thiam congratulates Johnson-Thompson on winning world heptathlon gold

Johnson-Thompson clinches heptathlon gold Katarina Johnson-Thompson's 304-point win is the biggest margin of victory in 32 years. Great Britain is the first country to win the women's heptathlon four times at the world championships - Jessica Ennis-Hill in 2009, 2011 and 2015, and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in 2019.

Muir reaches 1500m final

Meanwhile, Britain's Laura Muir qualified for the women's 1500m final with a third-place finish in her semi-final.

The Scot, who had not raced for three months prior to the heats on Tuesday, ran four minutes 01.05 to finish behind America's Jenny Simpson, while Muir's training partner Gabriela Debues-Stafford was second.

Laura Muir finished fourth at the 2017 World Championships in London

Fellow Briton Sarah McDonald missed out on the final as she finished sixth in 4:15.73 but Ireland's Ciara Mageean did enough to qualify along with 10000m champion Sifan Hassan of Netherlands.

McKinna outside top-10 in shot put

Elsewhere, Britain's Sophie McKinna bowed out of the shot put final as she failed to finish in the top-eight after the opening three rounds.

The 25-year-old threw a personal-best 18.61m in qualifying but settled for 11th place with her best effort of 17.99m on Thursday.

Eid Naser wins 400m gold with third-fastest time ever

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain ran 48.14secs - a world-leading time - to beat Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo to gold in the 400m in a race which saw the top-five all run personal bests.

Salwa Eid Naser celebrates her victory in the 400m

The 21-year-old's time was the third-fastest time in history as Jamaica's Shericka Jackson picked up bronze with a personal-best time of 49.47s.

Kaul wins decathlon gold

Niklas Kaul won decathlon gold at the age of 21 as he clocked 4:15:70 to win the 1500m and get gold with 8691 points.

The German finished ahead of Estonia's Maicel Uibo's 8604 and Damian Warner, who won bronze with 8529 as the Canadian won his third world medal.

Earlier, world-record holder Kevin Mayer of France pulled out of the decathlon after seven events, while leading, after sustaining what appeared to be a pulled hamstring in the 110m hurdles.