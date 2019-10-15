Katarina Johnson-Thompson nominated for IAAF World Athlete of the Year award

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning Gold in the Heptathlon at the World Championships in Doha.

Great Britain's world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been nominated for the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award.

The 26-year-old also won the European indoor pentathlon title in March to put her among 11 nominees in the women's category.

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won 100m gold at the World Championships for the fourth time, is also one of the leading contenders.

However, fellow Brit Dina Asher-Smith has been overlooked as a nominee despite winning three World Championships medals, with gold in the 200m and two silvers in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (white jersey) celebrates after busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon in Vienna

In the men's category, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge - the first person to run a marathon in under two hours - and American world champion 100m sprinter Christian Coleman are the front runners for the award.

The winners are due to be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on December 23.

World Athlete of the Year - male nominees: Donavan Brazier, Christian Coleman, Joshua Cheptegei, Timothy Cheruiyot, Steven Gardiner, Sam Kendricks, Eliud Kipchoge, Noah Lyles, Daniel Stahl, Christian Taylor, Karsten Warholm

World Athlete of the Year - female nominees: Beatrice Chepkoech, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Sifan Hassan, Brigid Kosgei, Mariya Lasitskene, Malaika Mihambo, Dalilah Muhammad, Salwa Eid Naser, Hellen Obiri, Yulimar Rojas