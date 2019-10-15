Katarina Johnson-Thompson nominated for IAAF World Athlete of the Year award
Johnson-Thompson won heptathon gold at the World Championships in Doha with a British record score
Last Updated: 15/10/19 5:20pm
Great Britain's world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been nominated for the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award.
The 26-year-old also won the European indoor pentathlon title in March to put her among 11 nominees in the women's category.
Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won 100m gold at the World Championships for the fourth time, is also one of the leading contenders.
However, fellow Brit Dina Asher-Smith has been overlooked as a nominee despite winning three World Championships medals, with gold in the 200m and two silvers in the 100m and 4x100m relay.
In the men's category, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge - the first person to run a marathon in under two hours - and American world champion 100m sprinter Christian Coleman are the front runners for the award.
The winners are due to be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on December 23.
World Athlete of the Year - male nominees: Donavan Brazier, Christian Coleman, Joshua Cheptegei, Timothy Cheruiyot, Steven Gardiner, Sam Kendricks, Eliud Kipchoge, Noah Lyles, Daniel Stahl, Christian Taylor, Karsten Warholm
World Athlete of the Year - female nominees: Beatrice Chepkoech, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Sifan Hassan, Brigid Kosgei, Mariya Lasitskene, Malaika Mihambo, Dalilah Muhammad, Salwa Eid Naser, Hellen Obiri, Yulimar Rojas