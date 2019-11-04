Alberto Salazar athletes to be 'looked at' by WADA

Alberto Salazar has been handed a four-year ban for doping violations

World Anti-Doping Agency president Sir Craig Reedie says his organisation will "look at" athletes who trained under banned coach Alberto Salazar.

The 61-year-old was found guilty of doping violations earlier this year after a four-year investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The Nike Oregon Project, where Salazar worked with his athletes, has since been closed down.

The International Olympic Committee had called on WADA to investigate NOP athletes, and Reedie told PA on Monday: "In this case, we have the right to look at the accusations against Salazar.

"In particular, we would be interested to see if there are any onward issues as far as the athletes are concerned.

Sir Mo Farah was one of Salazar's most high-profile athletes

"We are at the very start of that process because we have to get the files from the US, but we will look at it."

The NOP was established in 2001 and Great Britain's Sir Mo Farah, a four-time Olympic champion, trained with Salazar between 2011 and 2017.

Farah released a statement immediately after the confirmation of Salazar's ban which read: "I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but as I've always said, I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line.

"A ruling has been made and I'm glad there has finally been a conclusion."

Farah has never failed a drugs test and strongly denies ever breaking anti-doping regulations.

Salazar has said he will appeal against the USADA ruling.