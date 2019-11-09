Olivia Breen wins Para-Athletics Championships bronze medal in Dubai

Olivia Breen won bronze in the long jump

Great Britain's Olivia Breen won a bronze medal in the T38 long jump at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

A best jump of 4.93m earned the 23-year-old from Wales a place on the podium but she was unable to retain the title she won two years ago in London.

Hungary's Luca Ekler took gold, with Russian Margarita Goncharova picking up silver.

"I'm really happy; I didn't get one no-jump," Breen told BBC Sport.

"It has been an incredibly long season so I'm over the moon and to say I am coming home with a medal. I couldn't ask for any more. I'm really happy for the other girls.

"Obviously, I had the London 2017 experience, but coming here, I was really nervous but I knew I was ready to go. I gave it my all. That's all I could ask for.

"I had lots of ups and downs last season, becoming Commonwealth champion and then not being able to perform at the Europeans.

"I was really wanting to get a medal to put myself in a good place for Tokyo."

Breen will now turn her attentions to the T38 100m on Tuesday.