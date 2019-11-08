Laura Muir targets world record in Glasgow

Laura Muir will attempt to break the 1000m world indoor record in Glasgow in February

Laura Muir will attempt to set a new world record in her home city of Glasgow as she looks to start 2020 in style.

Muir will aim to set an indoor 1000-metre record at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix on February 15.

The European indoor and outdoor 1500m champion is the European record holder at 1000m having run two minutes 31.93 seconds in 2017 and would need to be a full second faster to break the world record.

"I can't think of a better way to begin 2020 and Olympic year than with a world record attempt in my home city and in front of a home crowd at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow" Muir said.

"Through the hard sessions this winter, knowing that I'll be stepping back out onto the track in Glasgow will be absolutely huge motivation, as will the opportunity to attack what is a really tough and long-standing world record.

"With that said, I feel that going quicker than 2:30.94 is a real possibility, and I can't think of a better place to go for the record than in Glasgow and at such a world-class event.

"I know all about the Glasgow crowd from the European Indoors this year and I know they will be crazy as ever, so the opportunity to achieve something as historic as a world record with them cheering me all the way is really special."