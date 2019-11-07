Goldie Sayers thanks anti-doping scientists for 2008 Bronze medal

Goldie Sayers won Olympic bronze after a rival was found guilty of doping

Goldie Sayers has thanked scientists for helping her claim the Olympic medal she was denied by a drug cheat.

The British athlete finished fourth in the javelin at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, but when Russia's Mariya Abakumova was stripped of silver in 2016 for a doping violation, Sayers secured a bronze medal. She was presented with it at the Anniversary Games in London in July this year.

"When I was being presented with the medal in London, I stood at the back of the podium and said to myself 'just take it all in, take it all in', and then I got really, really emotional," she said.

"Receiving my medal the way I did was, of course, not how I dreamed it would be, but it is important that athletes receive justice, no matter how long that takes.

"The retesting programme is an important aspect of anti-doping, and I want to thank all those dedicated people who work hard for clean sport, people who made it possible for this to happen."