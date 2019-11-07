Athletics News

Home

Goldie Sayers thanks anti-doping scientists for 2008 Bronze medal

Last Updated: 07/11/19 12:17pm

Goldie Sayers won Olympic bronze after a rival was found guilty of doping
Goldie Sayers won Olympic bronze after a rival was found guilty of doping

Goldie Sayers has thanked scientists for helping her claim the Olympic medal she was denied by a drug cheat.

The British athlete finished fourth in the javelin at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, but when Russia's Mariya Abakumova was stripped of silver in 2016 for a doping violation, Sayers secured a bronze medal. She was presented with it at the Anniversary Games in London in July this year.

"When I was being presented with the medal in London, I stood at the back of the podium and said to myself 'just take it all in, take it all in', and then I got really, really emotional," she said.

Also See:

"Receiving my medal the way I did was, of course, not how I dreamed it would be, but it is important that athletes receive justice, no matter how long that takes.

"The retesting programme is an important aspect of anti-doping, and I want to thank all those dedicated people who work hard for clean sport, people who made it possible for this to happen."

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK