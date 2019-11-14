World Para-Athletics Championships: Hannah Cockroft, Maria Lyle and Sabrina Fortune win gold

Hannah Cockroft now has 12 world titles across all distances

Hannah Cockroft, Maria Lyle and Sabrina Fortune all won gold for Great Britain on Thursday at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Cockroft retained her T34 800m title, setting a new championship record of one minute, 57.27 seconds.

The five-time Paralympic champion has now won 12 world titles across all distances.

It was her second gold medal of the championships after she won the 100m title on Sunday.

Later, Lyle claimed gold for Great Britain in the T35 200m.

Maria Lyle completed the T35 100m and 200m double

The 19-year-old, who also won the 100m title on Sunday, ran 30.33 seconds to complete the double in Dubai.

The Scot said: "I don't think it's really sunk in yet. I think it shows how far I have come from last year when I was depressed and suffering with lots of anxiety. I now enjoy life and enjoy training and racing.

"So, from that perspective, it's a really good achievement for me."

Sabrina Fortune shattered her personal best on her way to gold

Elsewhere, Fortune shattered her previous personal best of 13.70m to win gold with her last throw in the F20 shot put.

At the end of the penultimate day of action at the Championships, Great Britain are third in the medal table with 24 in total.