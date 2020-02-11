UK Athletics: 'Major concern' prompts UK Sport review

Sir Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency

UK Sport has commissioned an independent review into UK Athletics (UKA) following "major concern" about recent issues - including its dealing with Alberto Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project.

The American coach worked with Sir Mo Farah from 2011 to 2017 and was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) in October. Salazar is appealing the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Farah - who has never failed a drugs test - has always denied any wrongdoing and ended his association with Salazar in 2017.

Neil Black left his role as UK Athletics performance director in October

Performance director Neil Black left his role following the Salazar verdict prompting UKA to launch its own independent inquiry.

Now UK Sport - which allocates both lottery and taxpayer funding to elite sports - has announced its own first-stage review to define a 'fit for the future' national governing body for athletics.

Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport said: "Issues raised in recent months regarding the sport are of major concern to both UK Sport and to the leadership team at UK Athletics.

"Both organisations are committed to delivering long-term improvement and ensuring the sustainability of the sport while acting in the best interests of its athletes, staff and the wider athletics family.

"Issues raised in recent months regarding the sport are of major concern." Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport

"Our aim in commissioning this first stage review is to ensure we have a full understanding of the priority issues and any next steps required to help the sport move forward."

UKA has had a difficult 12 months.

Great Britain suffered the worst World Championships performance since 2005 after winning just five medals in Doha last year.

Nic Coward was also appointed as the interim chief executive after Zara Hyde Peters, who had been due to start work as the governing body's new boss in December, did not take up the position following reports related to a safeguarding issue.

The UK Sport review will sit alongside inquiries already commissioned into both safeguarding and the Nike Oregon Project.

A UKA statement read: "UK Athletics welcomes today's review announced by UK Sport to recommend areas of change and organisational development to ensure that UK Athletics is fit for the future.

"We are pleased to have the support of UK Sport on a wide range of issues and the review will sit alongside and complement this work and is a further step in building a strong future for the sport.

"Our immediate focus is obviously on the preparations for delivering a successful year and results at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, whilst playing our part in delivering success for the sport as a whole."

Dame Sue Street, former Permanent Secretary at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, will head the review and report back with recommendations later in the spring.