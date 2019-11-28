UK Athletics announces independent review into dealings with Alberto Salazar

Alberto Salazar has been banned for four years by USADA

UK Athletics (UKA) announced on Thursday that it has commissioned an Independent Review to look at how they first investigated Alberto Salazar's Nike Oregon Project (NOP) in 2015 and then again two years later.

At the time Sir Mo Farah was coached by Salazar before leaving the set-up in 2017. Farah has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Mo Farah was coached by Salazar between 2011 and 2017 - Farah is not accused of any wrongdoing

The decision comes in the wake of Salazar's four-year ban from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for violations of safe practices. Salazar has denied any wrongdoing and has lodged an appeal against USADA's ban.

Leading Sports Law barrister John Mehrzad will undertake the review, he has previously worked as part of an independent review which looked into the climate and culture at British Cycling.

UKA aims to publish the findings from the Review in or around Spring 2020 and agrees to implement any recommendations made by that Review to ensure its future governance.

UKA Performance Director Neil Black stood down after the World Championships

The announcement is the latest issue in a turbulent period for UKA, following the decision by its new CEO Zara Hyde-Peters not to take up her role earlier this week, which came on the heels of Performance Director Neil Black's decision to stand down after a disappointing World Championships in Qatar last month.