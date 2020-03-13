Coronavirus: London Marathon postponed until October 4

The London Marathon was due to take place on April 26

The 2020 London Marathon, originally due to take place on April 26, has been postponed and is scheduled to take place on October 4 due to the threat of coronavirus.

Every runner with a place in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon will be able to use their place in the rescheduled event on Sunday, October 4 without any further payment.

While all runners who have a place for the 2020 event and who choose not to take part (or are unable to do so) on the rescheduled date, will receive a refund of their entry fee.

Charities and sponsors with runners who are unable to take part in the postponed race will be able to substitute other runners for the rescheduled date.

The 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon has been postponed and is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020.



Full statement: https://t.co/Jw0EbptGgw#LondonMarathon

London Marathon Events will contact charities to outline the process and timescales in due course.

Hugh Brasher, event director, said: "The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone's priority.

"We know how disappointing this news will be for so many - the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from City Hall, the London boroughs of Greenwich, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, the City of Westminster and the City of London, Transport for London, the emergency services, The Royal Parks, and many others as we worked to find an alternative date. The 40th Race is scheduled to go ahead on Sunday 4 October 2020.

"We know that there will be many, many questions from runners, charities and others and we ask you to please bear with us as we work through the detailed planning process to deliver the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on its new scheduled date. We will email all runners and charities today and then update them via email by the end of next week at the latest. We will also post regular updates on our website and social media channels."

The London Marathon is not the only 26.2 mile event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September, the city's mayor said on Friday.

The world's most prestigious marathon is now due to take place on September 14.

"Our expectation and it's an expectation and a hope right now is that this date will get us to a safer place in relation to the spread of the coronavirus," Marty Walsh said during a news conference.

"Our priority right now is making sure the health and safety of the runners, of the fans, of the medical personnel, first responders, residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (and) visitors from around the world."

The Manchester Marathon on Sunday, April 5 has also been postponed and joins the Rome, Paris, Barcelona and Rotterdam marathons to be been postponed or cancelled.

