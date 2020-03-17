Coronavirus: UK Athletics suspends all events, advises clubs not to train

UK Athletics has suspended all events until the end of April, and advised clubs not to hold training sessions, in response to coronavirus.

The move comes a day after the government issued directives urging people to avoid "non-essential contact" in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

UK Athletics says it will review the situation at the end of next month.

A joint statement from UK Athletics and the Home Country Athletics Federations read: "The Home Country Athletics Federations (HCAFs) in cooperation with UK Athletics have decided to suspend all planned in-person and face-to-face organised athletics activity until the end of April, where the situation will be reviewed once more.

The London Marathon, due to take place in April, was last week postponed until October due to coronavirus

"This decision has been taken jointly and unanimously following detailed consultation between all five organisations and is in accordance with the directives outlined by the government through the Prime Minister in his statement on Monday afternoon.

"This suspension includes all organised athletics activity within the UK, including competitions and leagues, member clubs, running groups and races.

"We are advising that clubs and groups should not be undertaking training, competitive or other related activities during this period.

"Other suspended activity includes, but is not limited to, coaching, officiating, education and qualification courses and athlete development activities.

"However, those that are able to continue by way of e-learning, digital communication platforms and other methods of distant communication will continue where they can be supported.

"Finally, where possible, athletes and runners at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments."

UK Athletics' decision is largely aimed at grassroots athletes and clubs, and it is still supporting elite competitors ahead of the Olympics, which are scheduled to take place in Tokyo this summer.