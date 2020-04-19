Sir Mo Farah urges people to take part in Run For Heroes campaign after John Terry nomination

Sir Mo Farah has urged people to take part in the Run For Heroes fundraising campaign that supports the NHS after being nominated to get involved by John Terry.

The campaign originally planned to raise £5,000 to support frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, but has already received donations of more than £2m.

Participants run 5km before donating £5 to the cause and then nominating five more people to take the challenge.

Arsenal fan Farah was one of former Chelsea and England captain Terry's nominees, and he told Sky Sports News: "It's really important for all of us, not just me. To see the work they're doing and how they're putting their lives at risk to help others is really important.

"I run anyway, so for me it wasn't a problem at all. I got nominated by John Terry - he ran the 5k and said 'Mo, you've got to do this'.

"Straight away I got on it. All you've got to do is run 5k, donate £5 and nominate five people.

Farah was nominated to take part in the Run For Heroes 5km challenge by Aston Villa assistant head coach John Terry

"John Terry's a good guy and a great footballer. He's been doing a lot of running and he's out there motivating people."

Like other sports stars around the world, Farah is currently out of action due to the coronavirus crisis.

But as well as missing the track, the four-time Olympic gold medallist says he is struggling to cope without his beloved Arsenal.

"I miss it so much," he confessed. "My son and I - when I'm here - we go to the matches. We've got season tickets.

"I'm in the same boat as everyone else. For us, the most important thing is to see our team play. We've supported all the way through the season and it's hard times for everybody in this situation.

"But as a massive fan, I love to support my team and be there. But if the rules are that we can't, then we just have to respect that and support from indoors.

"It's a tough situation for everybody but the important thing is safety."