Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto tests positive for coronavirus

Conseslus Kipruto will miss the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday

Olympic and world 3000 metres steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has tested positive for coronavirus.

It means the Kenyan will now miss the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco on August 14, the 25-year-old has confirmed.

Kipruto, whose personal best is 8 minutes 0.12 seconds, said he was in great shape ahead of the event and had set a target of breaking the world record of 7 minutes 53.63 seconds held by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen.

"Our World is going through a challenging period and we all have to take our responsibilities," Kipruto said on his Instagram page.

"Unfortunately my COVID-19 test, as part of the Monaco-protocol, came back positive and therefore I can't be part of the Monaco Diamond League on Aug 14.

"I don't have any symptoms and I was actually in great shape. I was planning to go for the world record. It has stayed too long outside Kenya."

Kipruto was among 15 Kenyan athletes who had been cleared to compete in the Monaco leg after getting special dispensation visas to travel to the Monaco.

The Monaco Diamond League meeting will be followed by events in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome/Naples, Doha, and a yet-to-be-determined location in China.

Meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.