Joshua Cheptegei smashes 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record in Monaco

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei broke a 16-year-old world record to win the men's 5,000 metres at Monaco

Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekele's 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The Ugandan had predicted a world record run in the first Diamond League meeting of the season and duly delivered as he clocked 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds, destroying the 12:37.35 that Bekele set in the Netherlands in 2004

Cheptegei, who is the 2019 world champion over 10,000, took 22 seconds off his lifetime best at 5,000.

It was the standout performance of a stellar night in the Diamond League meeting that was the first full international gathering of the track and field season.