Athletics News

Home

Joshua Cheptegei smashes 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record in Monaco

Last Updated: 14/08/20 9:09pm

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei broke a 16-year-old world record to win the men's 5,000 metres at Monaco
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei broke a 16-year-old world record to win the men's 5,000 metres at Monaco

Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekele's 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The Ugandan had predicted a world record run in the first Diamond League meeting of the season and duly delivered as he clocked 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds, destroying the 12:37.35 that Bekele set in the Netherlands in 2004

Also See:

Cheptegei, who is the 2019 world champion over 10,000, took 22 seconds off his lifetime best at 5,000.

It was the standout performance of a stellar night in the Diamond League meeting that was the first full international gathering of the track and field season.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK