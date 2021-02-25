Caster Semenya to fight 'discriminatory' testosterone ruling at European Court of Human Rights

Caster Semenya will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights

Caster Semenya has claimed World Athletics has made discriminatory attempts to restrict the ability of certain women to compete in athletics competitions.

Rules introduced by World Athletics in 2018 prevent some female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels from participating in competitions.

Semenya, 30, who signalled her intention to continue her legal battle in November 2020, has taken her fight to the European Court of Human Rights.

"All we ask for is to be allowed to run free, for once and for all, as the strong, fearless women that we are and have always been," Semenya said in a statement.

The regulations prevent competitors with high levels of testosterone from competing in events between 400m and a mile in length - the distances that Semenya has traditionally specialised in.

Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

She says she is making a stand and fighting for the dignity of her fellow athletes.

A two-time Olympic champion in the 800m, Semenya has twice lost legal appeals against World Athletics' regulations.

The first of those challenges was at sport's highest court in Switzerland in 2019 by a 2-1 majority of the judges, and then again at the Swiss Supreme Court in September last year.

Semenya has previously revealed her intention to go through qualification in the 200m in a bid to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, if she is unable to race in her favoured specialisms.