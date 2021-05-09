DK Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks WR last in semi-final heat in California

DK Metcalf clocked a time of 10.37 seconds for the 100 metres

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf finished last in his semi-final heat at the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open.

Metcalf failed in his bid to qualify for next month's US Olympic Trials, but proved his presence on the track was no sideshow with an impressive time of 10.37 seconds - better than two of the 17 overall runners in the California event.

Metcalf, 23, was quickly into his stride but faded in the closing stages as Cravon Gillespie won the race in 10.11.

To automatically qualify for the Olympic Trials, Metcalf would have needed a time of 10.05 or faster, with a legal tailwind of no more than two metres per second.

Metcalf has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL

The qualifying group of 32 for the Trials includes those who meet that standard, along with the next fastest men who failed to surpass the automatic qualifying mark.

In 2019, a qualifying time of 10.26 seconds was required.

Metcalf memorably showed off his speed last October when he chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, in a game that was nationally televised in the US.

He had run 4.33 seconds at the 2019 NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash - John Ross holds the combine record at 4.22.

And fellow pros pointed out that Metcalf's 100m time was extremely impressive for a 6ft 3in NFL player, weighing in at 220lbs.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs wrote on Twitter: "10.36 is crazy tho at that size! Mad respect!"