Detroit Lions are set to make Frank Ragnow the NFL's highest-paid center
Frank Ragnow is set to be under contract through 2026 at around $70m in total; the 2018 first-round pick was under contract for the next two seasons after the Detroit Lions picked up his fifth-year option
Last Updated: 07/05/21 11:43am
The Detroit Lions and Frank Ragnow are in agreement on a four-year contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid center.
Ragnow, who turns 25 later this month, was already under contract for the next two seasons after the Lions picked up his fifth-year option last week.
The extension is set to be worth just under $70m and his average annual salary will be $13.5m.
A first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Ragnow has started a possible 45 of 48 games in his first three seasons.
Ragnow did not allow any sacks and drew only two penalties while playing 928 offensive snaps in 2020.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said: "We already view him as a long-term piece, and he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way. He's everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion."
Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley previously was the highest-paid player at his position.
He signed a five-year, $62.5m deal in March for an average annual salary of $12.5m.
