Trey Lance drafted by San Francisco 49ers after head coach Kyle Shanahan became 'obsessed' with quarterback

Trey Lance, right, holds up a San Francisco 49ers jersey with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being drafted

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch allowed themselves to celebrate after ending weeks of speculation by drafting North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"You know how it is when you meet someone who kind of has 'it'," Lynch said in a joint interview with Shanahan on ESPN late on Thursday night.

"From the first experience we had with him via Zoom, to the pro day where we got to go be around him a little bit, it just got better and better.

"I'll never forget the night Kyle called me up on a Sunday night about 9 o'clock and said, 'I'm getting kind of obsessed with this guy. You've got to watch him'."

Lance was chosen third in the 2021 NFL Draft, following fellow quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) off the board.

0:36 Watch the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence as the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft Watch the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence as the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft

Shanahan said he knew Lance would be the guy as far back as January. But he didn't know if the 49ers would be able to get him holding on to their original No 12 pick.

By the time Lynch caught up with film study, they were in agreement over which quarterback fit the 49ers best. The GM made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No 3 pick in March, with eyes firmly locked on Lance.

But Lynch and Shanahan didn't even share their preference with scouts and assistant coaches. They wanted all evaluations to be independent of any influence of knowing the bosses wanted the small-school product.

And as pundits pointed in other directions, namely at Alabama's Mac Jones, and Ohio State's Justin Fields, it was the North Dakota State QB with limited game reps the 49ers felt was the only option.

1:38 The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Shanahan said the Lance pick isn't an exact science and no pick can be. However, he said the team was very thorough in watching film of Lance, which helped override any worry about the number of games and reps he had in college.

"All of that stuff is a concern," Shanahan said. "The people who are the best in the world at [drafting] are still taking their best guess."

Lance went 17-0 in college - the same number of starts Jones had with the Crimson Tide - but his 318 college pass attempts are the lowest total for a first-round pick in the last 40 years.

0:22 North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's massive launch draws cheers at his pro day workout North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's massive launch draws cheers at his pro day workout

He'll enter the 49ers' offseason program as a backup to current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Lynch said when Lance "is ready, he's ready" but deferred to Shanahan and the coaching staff on the pecking order at quarterback.

"With Jimmy, if he's healthy, he's working his butt off. It's going to be very hard to come in and beat Jimmy out," Shanahan said.

"Jimmy's our quarterback right now. The day it looks like Trey can compete with him and he's ready to go, we'll see that and we won't hesitate. We have a very good backup now, he comes in at No 2."

Coverage of the NFL Draft continues on Sky Sports NFL on Friday and Saturday, with the second and third-round picks taking place on Friday from midnight