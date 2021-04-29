Aaron Rodgers: Packers quarterback reportedly wants out in Green Bay

The long-term future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains a much talked subject

Aaron Rodgers has informed members of the Green Bay Packers organisation that he does not wish to return to the team, according to reports.

The news, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, emerged hours before the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and on the same day NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the San Francisco 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday regarding a possible trade for the quarterback.

Pelissero explained that no formal offers had been lodged, citing information from a source that there was 'zero per cent' Green Bay would part ways with the 37-year-old.

The 49ers recently gave up multiple picks to the Miami Dolphins in order to move up to the No 3 overall pick at the Draft, with head coach Kyle Shanahan confirming the team's intentions to add a new starting quarterback this offseason.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



Green Bay hinted towards the future at last year's Draft when they selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick having sent the No 30 overall selection and a fourth-round pick to the Dolphins to trade up.

Rodgers subsequently produced an MVP season, leading the Packers to a second straight NFC Championship game after throwing a league-high 48 touchdown passes.

Speaking earlier this week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted the team remained committed to Rodgers as their man moving forward.

"He's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future," said Gutekunst. We're excited about the kind of things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple years."