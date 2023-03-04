Laura Muir wins record fifth European Indoor title with 1500m gold

Laura Muir celebrates her European Indoor 1500m title

Laura Muir became the first British athlete to win five gold medals at the European Indoor Championships on Saturday as she stormed to victory in the women's 1500m final in Istanbul.

Muir followed up 1500m and 3000m titles in Belgrade in 2017 and Glasgow in 2019 to surpass Colin Jackson (60m hurdles) and Jason Gardner (60m) as the most decorated Brit of all time in the competition.

The Scot crossed the line in a time of 4:03.40 to edge out Romania's Claudia Bobocea (4:03.76) in second and Poland's Sofia Ennaoui (4:04.06) in third.

Fellow Britons Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker finished fifth and 11th, respectively.

"Going into this championship I was quite nervous because I didn't think I was at my absolute best, but I hoped with grit and determination I would still be able to come here and win. As you get older you appreciate these opportunities," Muir told BBC Sport.

The Tokyo silver medallist's latest success comes after she collected gold in the 1500m at last year's European Championships in Munich as well as topping the podium in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Elsewhere Britain's Jeremiah Azu and Reece Prescod finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the men's 60m final as Samuele Ceccarelli took gold ahead of Italian compatriot and Olympic 100m gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

Olympic and double World champion Karsten Warholm won his second European Indoor title in the 400m.

Earlier in the day Jazmin Sawyers qualified for the final of the women's long jump by finishing fourth with an effort of 6.716.71.