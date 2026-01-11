Eilish McColgan: British runner regains European Women's 10km record - a week after losing it
Eilish McColgan runs 30:07 at the Valencia Ibercaja to earn back her European 10km record; British runner had held the benchmark time for over three years before Belgium's Jana Van Lent went quicker on January 4; McColgan says: "I'd love to come back and have a go at running sub-30"
Sunday 11 January 2026 14:06, UK
Great Britain's Eilish McColgan has regained the European Women's 10km record - a week after it was snatched from her by Belgium's Jana Van Lent.
McColgan chipped three seconds of Van Lent's time to clock 30 minutes and seven seconds at the Valencia Ibercaja.
The 35-year-old had held the benchmark time at the distance for over three years after running 30:19 in Manchester in 2022, only for Van Lent to eclipse that by nine seconds in Nice on January 4.
After reclaiming top spot, McColgan told European Athletics: "I'm really proud of myself.
"Crossing the finish-line I was a bit emotional because it's been a very long three years to get back to this level. It's a really special race to be a part of.
McColgan eyeing sub-30 10km in future
"I don't know how I've got to this age and never done Valencia before. I'd love to try to come back and have a go at running sub-30.
"I'd also love to come back for the half-marathon and maybe even the marathon one day?"
The world record for a woman at the 10km distance is the 28:46 run by Agnes Ngetich in Valencia in 2024.
McColgan's medals on the track include gold in the 10,000m and silver in the 5,000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
She has also claimed three European Championship medals, with two silvers and a bronze across the 2018 event in Berlin and 2022 edition in Munich.