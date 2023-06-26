Zharnel Hughes says coach Glen Mills tells him he has similar traits to Usain Bolt

Zharnel Hughes says coach Glen Mills has told him he has similar traits to Usain Bolt after the British sprinter set a new men's 100m national record.

Hughes broke Linford Christie's 30-year record by 0.04 seconds with a time of 9.83 as he won the New York City Grand Prix on Saturday.

Mills played a key role in the development of Bolt, who came to fame at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by setting new world records in the men's 100m and 200m, before going even faster a year later at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

"He always compares the both of us at times. He's always like, 'I see similar traits in you than what I see in Usain'," Hughes told Sky Sports News.

"I'm a little bit shorter than Usain, so my frequency is much faster, but we have a lot of similar attributes in regards to how we run. So I think that's the exciting bit that my coach likes about it."

Hughes remarkably predicted his 9.83 time on Saturday morning, prior to the race, with the words "have faith" written next to it.

He says he's been feeling good in training and just wanted to have "fun out there".

"It's been a long time coming. I'm just grateful for the opportunity and humble as well," Hughes added.

"I didn't know I would run that exact time, I just got up in the morning and wrote that number. I closed the book and left it there.

"When I got out there on the track I was focusing on competing and giving the best performance I can possibly give. It was just a matter of executing the race and once I did that, everything came together."

Hughes' 9.83 was the second fastest time by a European man

Hughes: I can be even faster at World Championships

Hughes' 9.83 was also the fastest time in the world this year and the next major event for the 27-year-old is the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 19 to 27.

Christie remains Britain's only men's 100m world champion, while Dwain Chambers in 1999 and Darren Campbell in 2003 took bronze medals.

"Linford is a great guy. He has set the bar high for us and showed the world that Great Britain is something to be reckoned with.

Hughes became European 200m men's champion last year

"For me, he's always been an inspirational person. Anytime I'm in the UK, he's always there to help. I will always have respect for him."

Asked what his plans are for the remainder of the season, including at the World Championships, Hughes added: "I want to stay focused and put in the work. I just got back from the gym so the work continues.

"It's buzzing all over the place. I can do well, but I have to get myself there. Once I do that, the preparation. I'm pretty sure once I get to the World Championships, I can be even faster."