Great Britain's women win 4x100m relay bronze at World Championships as Ben Pattison also takes stunning bronze in men's 800m

Great Britain's Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita celebrate after finishing third in the Women's 4x100m Relay Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (PA Images)

Great Britain's 4x100m women's relay team claimed a bronze medal at the World Championships despite the absence of superstar sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.

Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita produced a season's best of 41.97s to finish third as the USA and Jamaica claimed gold and silver.

Asher-Smith, who came seventh in the 200m final on Friday, revealed she had been dealing with a neural problem following the 100m semi last week.

The 27-year-old was unable to feel her legs in the closing stage of her race and will now leave the Championships without a medal.

Williams said: "We found out this morning (about Asher-Smith's absence) but we've all done changes together. We all work well together. If Dina was here, great. She's not here and we still got a medal."

Neita added: "I'm really feeling this as a major stepping stone towards Paris and the Olympics. But in terms of the relay, it's just another amazing medal to add to my collection."

Jeremiah Azu, Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili and Eugene Amo-Dadzie finished fourth in the men's 4x100m relay behind the USA, Italy and Jamaica.

In the 4x400m, men's quartet Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson, Rio Mitcham and Alex Haydock Wilson reached the final, as did the Britain's women's team of Laviai Nielsen, Amber Anning, Nicole Yeargin and Yemi Mary John, who clocked three minutes 23.33s.

Pattison secures incredible 800m bronze after recovering from heart surgery

Great Britain's Ben Pattison grabbed a brilliant 800m bronze at the World Championships – after revealing he had life-saving heart surgery just three years ago.

The 21-year-old became the first British male athlete to win an 800m medal at the World Championships since Peter Elliott's silver in 1987.

It came after an operation during the Covid pandemic to fix a heart issue which had seen his heart rate skyrocket to 250 beats per minute.

Great Britain's Ben Pattison celebrates after finishing third and taking bronze in the Men's 800m Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (PA Images)

Pattison grabbed third behind champion Marco Aprop and Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi in Budapest.

He said: "I had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. It was a bit scary at the time. It was Covid years so I didn't miss out on racing but I was awake for the whole thing. It was a bit surreal. I was watching.

"They had to burn off a bit of my heart. At the time it was very scary but I had the right people around me.

"When they rang me they were pretty worried and as soon as they told me I wasn't allowed to exercise at all.

"All I was allowed to do was go for walks, so I said to myself I'm going to go for walks every day. I had a lot of my friends on PS4 because it was the Covid times. So we'd wake up, get on Call of Duty.

"I remember when I got told I was like: 'Is this my running career done?' I almost had in the back of my head: 'Is this the reason I'm good at running, because I've got this freaky heart?'

"I was almost worried when I got back I wouldn't be the same."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Pattison won bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games but was not expected to challenge for the podium at the National Athletics Centre.

"I've never been the stand-out guy," said the Loughborough Business Analytics graduate, who ran one minute 44.83 seconds.

"I've always been the guy on the team that's been in the second or third place. I don't win a lot of the domestic races but when it matters, I'm there.

"I've never not made a final in my life. I've got a Commonwealth medal and a world medal. If you'd told 10-year-old Ben he retired with a 1.44 personal best, a Commonwealth and world medal he'd have gone: 'Who's this looney?!"'