Dwain Chambers and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey set to compete at UK Indoor Championships

Dwain Chambers is set to compete in the UK Indoor Championships at the age of 45 and could come up against Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Both men are entered in the 60 metres for the event at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham from February 17-18.

Chambers, who qualified by running 6.81 seconds at a meet in Lee Valley earlier this year, won the world indoor title in 2010 after serving a two-year ban for doping.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He announced his retirement in 2017 but competed in the national indoor championships in 2019, reaching the semi-finals before being disqualified for a false start.

Chambers returned the following year and finished last in his semi-final after coming through the heats.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 60m races are all scheduled to take place on Saturday, with the heats scheduled for 12.15pm that day and the semi-finals at 3,35pm, ahead of the final at 5.20pm

Aikines-Aryeetey took gold in the 100m and 200m in the World Youth Championships in 2005 and has won numerous relay medals at senior level.

The 35-year-old has entered the indoor championships on the back of his appearance as Nitro in the BBC's remake of Gladiators.

The qualifying time for the World Indoor Championships, which take place in Glasgow in March, is 6.58secs.