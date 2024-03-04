Great Britain in the mix to host 2029 World Athletics Championships, says UK Athletics chief Jack Buckner

Great Britain is in the mix to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships with London the most likely venue, according to UK Athletics chief Jack Buckner.

London staged the 2017 World Championships as the event was held in the UK for the first time, five years on from staging the 2012 Olympic Games.

Speaking to the BBC, Buckner said UK Sport and UK Athletics are conducting a feasibility study into launching a bid to stage the outdoor World Championships once more.

"We'd love to have another crack at 2029 and a World Championships, he said. "We just do a great job. Everyone talks about the atmosphere at every event we've done.

"We first of all have to do a feasibility study and look at what the various options are.

"We can't definitely say it'll be London, but it would be in our mind given he success of it before.

"I think London [2017] was transformational and it built off 2012 [Olympic Games]. It was transformational in all sorts of ways."

Image: Pole vaulter Molly Caudery won gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, while Josh Kerr triumphed in the 3,000m

Glasgow staged the World Indoor Championships this weekend, at which Brits Josh Kerr and Molly Caudery won 3,000m and pole vault gold respectively.

The 2025 outdoor World Championships will take place in Tokyo, Japan before the 2027 edition is held in Beijing, China.

This summer's athletics highlight is the Paris Olympics, which runs from July 26 to August 11.

