Keely Hodgkinson wins 800m gold for Great Britain at European Championships in Rome

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson claimed the gold in the 800m at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, retaining the title she won two years ago in Munich.

The 22-year-old medal hope for the Paris 2024 Olympics won in a time of 1:58.65, beating Slovakia's Gabriela Gajanova, who finished strongly to take the silver, and France's Anais Bourgoin in third.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.