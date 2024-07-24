Divine Iheme targeting world record in his age group after becoming fastest 14-year-old in Britain

When you're the fastest 14-year-old in Britain you need a fitting nickname.

"Everybody knows him as 'Lightning' Divine, that's who he is," trainer Nkiruku Iheme told Sky Sports while referring to her son, Divine Iheme, a teenage sprint sensation.

After setting UK best times for the 100m and 200m in April, 'Lightning' Divine was singled out as a potential track star of the future.

Divine beat his own 100m record last month with a time of 10.65 seconds and has blazed over the line even quicker, although he did not reach the record books on those occasions due to wind-assisted races.

Image: Iheme has the fastest times in the UK for 100m and 200m in his age group

But this weekend, while elite sprinters are priming themselves at the Paris Olympic Games, Iheme will be powering towards a world record for his age group at the National Championship.

"He looks at the record and says, 'I want to beat that'," said Nkiruku. "He says his target is to beat the world junior U15 [record].

"The world junior record is 10.51 and he's run three times 10.46, but because the wind was 0.2 it's not legal, so he has the capacity to do that."

The Oxfordshire-based athlete also caught the eye in a relay event when he effortlessly overhauled a significant lead for a rival county with a blistering final leg.

He scorched to victory in a 200m heat by around seven metres while winning the sprint double in the England Athletics indoor championships.

Divine studies footage of legendary sprint stars to assist his startling progression but insists he does not attempt to imitate their explosive running methods.

Image: Usain Bolt's legendary achievements inspired Iheme to become a sprinter

"I've watched quite a lot of Usain Bolt's races and Allyson Felix's 200m, 400m and relays," he told Sky Sports.

"Probably the first race I watched, was his [Bolt's] 200m world record, the 19.19, and I was inspired to pursue the dream.

"I try my best to slingshot off the bend [in 200m] and continue holding first until I cross the finish line.

"In my opinion, I think my [running style] is unique and natural. I don't try to model it from anyone. It's just a God-given talent."

Mother Nkiruku and father Innocent Iheme were both successful athletes, who represented Nigeria at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

"The speed he has now if you are trying to put it into perspective. If he continues like this, we are looking at him to end his season with 10.4, 10.3 [seconds], because he has got everything," said Nkiruku, who runs the PWD Athletic Academy.

"The speed is there. The technique is there.

"He looks at many other athletes and says, 'I want to beat that person,' and he looks at records and says, 'I want to beat that.'"

Divine admits his pursuit of a full-time athletics career has been "really tough" for himself and his family, but has received support from Michael Ofo of SOS Management, who also guides the career of British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley.

Image: The 14-year-old is aiming for a 100m world record this weekend

"I always try to do my parents proud. I want to make sure that in the future, they can just sit back and relax while I can get them gifts, buy them a house, buy them things for their future," said Divine.

"The goal is to try and make them happy, make them live a great life."

If Divine continues to excel over two distances, reducing more national records, then Nigeria and Great Britain are likely to seek out the talented teenager.

But Divine has already made that decision.

"Well, even though I'm from Nigeria, I was born here. I've had free education, free school meals. Everyone here has been taking care of me, child support, all this stuff, so I feel like I'm going to run for Great Britain, because they have helped me the most."

Image: Dina Asher-Smith will be pursuing Olympics medals in Paris

Dina Asher-Smith, a GB Olympic medal hope, has provided words of encouragement to Divine, who will be an avid spectator as Britain's Olympic squad target medals across the channel.

And when the world's finest sprinters line up for the 100m final, Divine will be watching, flexing a few fast twitch muscles, and allowing himself to visualise golden glory.

"I can envision myself being on the start line," he said.

"Just focusing. Ready to run the race of my life."