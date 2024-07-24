Paris 2024 Olympics: LeBron James, Carlos Alcaraz and Simone Biles - when to catch global stars at summer games

The Paris Olympics being upon us means a whole host of world-renowned athletes will be in action across different events.

From the polished hardwood of the basketball court to the rubber surface of the athletics track, the Olympics is littered with global icons taking centre stage as they go for gold in the City of Light.

Simone Biles

Image: Simone Biles could become the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history

Simone Biles arrives in Paris with eyes on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. To achieve that feat, all the 27-year-old must do is reach the podium once. The nine-time national champion makes an epic comeback for her third Olympics after taking a two-year break after she suffered from a phenomenon known as the "twisties" during the Tokyo games, which forced her to pull out of several events.

Biles' bravest medal of her career was the beam bronze she claimed in Tokyo just days after withdrawing from multiple other finals due to mental health concerns.

The gymnastics superstar subsequently bounced back by winning her sixth world all-around title last summer and she will return to the Olympic arena on the back of a dazzling performance at the US Olympic trials, suggesting more history will soon be heading her way.

Women's gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 28 and conclude on Monday, August 5.

Antoine Dupont

Image: Antoine Dupont withdrew from this year's Six Nations to fully commit to representing France

Antoine Dupont will attract the most attention among rugby fans at the Paris games. The superstar scrum-half boosted France's chances of Olympic glory when he withdrew from this year's Six Nations to fully commit to representing his country in the men's rugby sevens at his home games.

The early signs are that Dupont's big choice has paid off after France emerged as contenders by winning the Sevens Series Grand Final - which included double Olympic champions Fiji - in Madrid earlier this year.

The 27-year-old will captain his nation against the United States when they open their campaign on Wednesday, July 24.

Noah Lyles

Image: Noah Lyles is set to compete in three events at the Paris Olympics

American Noah Lyles is being touted as potentially the most dominant male sprinter since Usain Bolt as he targets double individual gold in the 100m and 200m.

The 26-year-old Floridian proved it could be done when he did the double at last year's World Championships and current form guides suggest he is a shoo-in over the slightly longer distance. His 100m battle with Jamaican champion Kishane Thompson may dictate the extent of his greatness.

Lyles is set to compete in three events; the Men's 100m, Men's 200m and Men's 4x100m relay. The athletics will begin on Thursday, August 1.

Katie Ledecky

Image: Seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky will be competing in Paris

Another American hoping to become the most decorated in their discipline is swimmer Katie Ledecky. The seven-time Olympic champion has been out on her own in the women's 800m freestyle since 2012 and there appears little chance of her rivals muscling in on an event she has made her own. Only Jenny Thompson has more medals with 12 to Ledecky's 10.

Although Ledecky lost her decade-long unbeaten record in the event to Canada's Summer McIntosh in California earlier this year, the 27-year-old has rebounded to record a time just half a second short of her third straight gold in Tokyo three years ago.

Ledecky is expected to compete in four different events. She will look to win her fourth straight gold in the 800m freestyle and second consecutive gold in the 1,500m freestyle. Ledecky will also compete in the 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay - events she claimed silver during the Tokyo games.

Ledecky will begin her mission to create history on Saturday, July 27.

Novak Djokovic

Image: Novak Djokovic enters the Games after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has not had a lot of luck at the Olympics. The man with the most Grand Slam titles boasts a solitary bronze medal from Beijing 2008, having twice lost in subsequent semi-finals. The Serbian also suffered a first-round defeat to Juan Martin Del Potro in Rio in 2016.

Having swept the board of almost every other title in the game, the 37-year-old will be doubly determined to break his duck in Paris, especially after a second consecutive defeat at Wimbledon to Carlos Alcaraz.

LeBron James

Image: LeBron James has not featured in the US Olympic team since 2012

With two Olympic Gold medals to his name already, the Paris Olympics will be a welcome return for LeBron James, who has not featured in the United States Olympics team since 2012.

However, when the four-time NBA champion takes to the basketball court in Paris, the 39-year-old will make history as the first US men's basketball player to compete at the Olympics across three decades. As the outstanding favourites for gold, the Los Angeles Lakers star and his world-class selection of team-mates will be hoping to cement their legacies further.

Team USA begin their defence of their Olympic title against Serbia on Sunday, July 28.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Image: Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is set to retire from track and field following the conclusion of the Paris Olympics

It will be another final swansong for another of the true greats of the games with Paris set to be Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's fifth and final Olympics.

The 37-year-old won the 100m gold at both the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games and stands as one of the most decorated sprinters in history, winning the world championships 10 times and claiming eight total Olympic medals.

Fraser-Pryce qualified for the games with a time of 10.94 seconds at the Jamaican trials which secured a third-place finish. However, with a track record like hers, her age shouldn't deceive doubting onlookers, she remains one to watch... if your eyes can keep up. Fraser-Pryce will take part in the Women's 100m between August 2 and 3.

Carlos Alcaraz

Image: Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris

The Paris Olympics will be Carlos Alcaraz's first taste of the Games since he made his professional debut at the age of 18. Now aged 21, there is nothing about Alcaraz's game that suggests he is a novice. He has had a sensational year so far claiming both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Spaniard will be aiming for gold in both singles and doubles as he is set to partner his idol when he teams up with Rafael Nadal. All eyes will be on the famous clay courts of Roland-Garros from Saturday, July 27 hoping to witness one of the greats of the past, link up with one of the greats of the future.

Steph Curry

Image: Steph Curry has never represented the US at the Olympics

Despite being one of the most influential players of his generation, basketball star Steph Curry has never represented the US at the Olympics. Paris will be his debut where he will team up with the likes of James, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum in the hunt for gold.

Scottie Scheffler

Image: Scottie Scheffler will be playing for Team USA at Le Golf National

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will make his Olympic debut in Paris after holding the position of world number one since March 2022. The 28-year-old will make up Team USA with defending Olympic champion and Open champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

The men's golf runs from Thursday August 1 through to Sunday August 4 at Le Golf National, which hosted the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Victor Wembanyama

Image: NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama will be hoping for gold in his home country

One of the hottest prospects in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama, will be hoping for gold in his home country. The NBA rookie of the year, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, stands at 7ft 4in and will be relishing the opportunity to be the face of the tournament.

The 20-year-old's inclusion will be a much-welcomed boost as France finished with silver at the last Olympics with Team USA pipping them in the final.

Wembanyama's France take on Brazil on Saturday, July 27.

Aitana Bonmati

Image: Barcelona Women midfielder Aitana Bonmati will have eyes on adding Olympic gold to her trophy-laden year

The last 12 months have also been special for Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati. The Barcelona midfielder will look to add an Olympic gold medal to what has been a spectacular year for her on the pitch.

Starting with a World Cup in August 2023, Bonmati was then able to add a UEFA Nations League with Spain before picking up the Spanish league title, the Champions League, Copa de la Reina and Spanish Super Cup to complete a club quadruple. Amongst all of those honours, the 26-year-old also won the Ballon d'Or.

Her Spanish side may be world champions and sit top of the FIFA rankings but competition in this year's Olympic Games remains fierce as they face Nigeria, Brazil and Japan in the group stages.

Spain kick-off their Olympics campaign against Japan on Thursday July 25.