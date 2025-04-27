London preparing a bid to host 2029 World Athletics Championships

London is preparing a bid to bring the World Athletics Championships back to the capital in 2029, organisers have announced.

Athletic Ventures - the joint organisation between UK Athletics (UKA), the Great Run Company and London Marathon Events - has completed a feasibility study ahead of submitting a formal expression of interest to World Athletics in September.

The bid is contingent on securing £45m in government support for delivery and, if successful, would be the first time London has hosted the event since 2017, which boasted a sold-out stadium for every session.

UKA president Dame Denise Lewis, who was part of the team that secured that edition, said: "London 2017 showed the world what this city and this country can do.

"It was an incredible example of how we can unite behind a vision - full stadiums, global energy, and a lasting impact. I was proud to help bring that event to life, and I know we can do it again in 2029."

Athletic Ventures was launched in April 2024 with the ambition to maximise the unique expertise of the three organisations involved to create a more sustainable future for the sport in the UK and drive commercial growth and investment.

According to its feasibility study, the 2029 championships would be projected to generate an economic and social impact of more than £400m.

Image: Denise Lewis is hoping to secure government support

Lewis is optimistic the campaign will be able to secure the government support required, though acknowledged: "Yes, these are challenging times, but it's precisely in moments like these that sport can lift us - economically, socially, emotionally.

"With the right backing, we can create a World Athletics Championships in 2029 that leaves a legacy to be proud of."

Birmingham is set to host the European Athletics Championships next summer, when the sport will also be a central feature of the scaled-down Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Lewis added: "Athletics remains the beating heart of the Olympic Games. From Keely Hodgkinson's stunning 800m gold last summer, to Super Saturday in 2012 when Jess Ennis-Hill, Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford lit up the nation - these aren't just memories, they are milestones that inspire generations."