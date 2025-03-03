Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow died in June 2024 aged 41 five years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease; his wife, Lindsey, will run the London Marathon in his memory this year on April 27

Rob Burrow: London Marathon in memory of late husband to be a 'journey of love, loss, and resilience', says wife Lindsey

Lindsey Burrow, wife of the late Rob Burrow, is set to run the London Marathon this year in his memory, calling it a 'journey of love, loss, and resilience'.

Leeds Rhinos great Burrow died in June 2024 aged 41, five years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow and his former team-mate Kevin Sinfield raised more than £15m for MND charities through fundraising and campaigning.

"Running the London Marathon after losing my husband, Rob, to motor neurone disease is not just a physical challenge. It's a deeply personal journey of love, loss, and resilience," she said.

"As I lace up my shoes, I carry with me the spirit of my beloved husband, Rob. His strength in the face of MND inspires me to push beyond my limits and find purpose in the midst of loss.

"This marathon represents not only a tribute to his incredible fight but also a celebration of the love we shared and the memories we created.

Image: Rob Burrow alongside wife Lindsey, who ran the Leeds half marathon, daughters Macy and Maya and Kevin Sinfield who ran the full marathon in 2024

"Each mile I run is a testament to his enduring legacy, a reminder that even in the darkest times, we can find purpose and hope.

"I am running for him; for all those affected by this disease; and for the belief that together, we can make a difference."

Lindsey will run in the London Marathon with her brother Mark on April 27 to continue raising money for the Leeds Hospitals Charity and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

Lindsey, 41, ran in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023 and the Yorkshire Marathon last year.