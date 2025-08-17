Keely Hodgkinson makes winning 800m return ahead of World Athletics Championships

Keely Hodgkinson made a stunning, winning return to action at the Diamond League in Poland in her first race since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old Olympic champion was back in action following a 376-day absence to injury, and showed she has put her hamstring issues behind her by setting a new 800m meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds.

Hodgkinson sustained a hamstring injury in February before the Keely Klassic and her return was delayed by a number of setbacks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keely Hodgkinson says she is in a good place after receiving her MBE and is fully focused on the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

But the Great Britain athlete made a statement ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September, setting the fastest 800m time in the world this year by nearly two seconds.

Hodgkinson finished clear of Lilian Odira from Kenya and Botswana's Oratile Nowe in Silesia, with her time also the second-fastest time of her career, just 0.13 seconds off her personal best.

"I was just happy to step on the track after more than a year, Hodgkinson said after her win, as quoted by The Guardian.

"As I got closer to the race I got more and more relaxed. I planned to run a fast time because I do not have five races any more before Tokyo, I only have today and the meeting in Lausanne.

"It had to be fast and I am happy that it worked."