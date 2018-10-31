Boston Red Sox boss Alex Cora hit by beer can in World Series victory parade

Alex Cora led the Boston Red Sox to World Series glory in the 2018 season

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been hit by a beer can thrown during the team's victory parade of their World Series victory over the LA Dodgers.

An unnamed 20-year-old parade goer suffered a gash on her nose from another thrown beer, while the team's championship trophy was also hit and damaged.

Patrick Connolly, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault after Cora was hit as the team celebrated their fourth World Series title in 15 years.

The Boston Globe reported that Connolly did not mean to hit Cora, who was not seriously hurt.

Team spokesperson Zineb Curran declined to comment, other than to say the incidents were unfortunate but didn't appear intentional.

She said the World Series trophy would easily be repaired.

The victory parade set off from Fenway Park on Wednesday and wound its way through major city streets lined by fans numbering in the hundreds of thousands, some who arrived before dawn.

Security was tight along the route, which took the team past the site of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.