LA Dodgers beat Boston Red Sox in longest-ever World Series game
Last Updated: 27/10/18 9:45am
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the longest game in World Series history to reduce the Boston Red Sox's lead to 2-1.
The game at Dodger Stadium lasted an incredible seven hours and 20 minutes with Max Muncy's home run giving the Dodgers a 3-2 win at the bottom of the 18th innings.
The fourth game of the best-of-seven series will be played in Los Angeles on Saturday night as the Dodgers chase their first World Series title in 30 years.
Boston was one out away from taking a commanding 3-0 lead, but an error by second baseman Ian Kinsler allowed the Dodgers to tie the game 2-2 in the 13th inning.
Muncy's winning home run saw the game finish at around half past midnight local time as it became the longest post-season game in Major League Baseball history.
The game was also the longest in the 115-year history of the World Series, comfortably surpassing the 14-inning, 5hr 41min battle between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox in 2005.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the game was "probably one of the best, if not the best game I've ever been a part of."
Both exhausted teams emptied their benches as they attempted to get over the line, combining to use 46 players, a record for a World Series game.