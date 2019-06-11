David Ortiz returns to Boston for medical care following shooting in Dominican Republic

David Ortiz was back in Boston on Monday for medical care, a day after the former Red Sox star was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was targeted by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range on Sunday night, before being taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic where he underwent surgery.

The 43-year-old's condition was stable and a US medical team arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday to airlift him to Boston.

Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, according to his spokesman, Leo Lopez. Ortiz's liver was also damaged in the shooting.

David Ortiz was a two-time World Series MVP with the Boston Red Sox

Dozens of fans crowded the hospital on Monday praying for his recovery and wishing him well. New England Patriots star Julian Edelman assured him on Instagram: "Papi, all of New England has your back".

The gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, and Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him.

Two other people were wounded in the incident including Jhoel Lopez, a Dominican TV host. Bautista said police believe Lopez was wounded by the same bullet but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not identify the third person or detail that person's injuries and said they are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target.

The Dial Bar and Lounge is located in eastern Santo Domingo on Venezuela Avenue, a bustling nightlife district packed with dance clubs and pricey bars that Ortiz is known to visit.

Ortiz, who lives at least part of the year in the Dominican Republic, is often seen getting his cars washed and hanging out with friends including other baseball players, artists and entertainers.

Ortiz hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, in 2004 and 2013.