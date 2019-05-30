Chicago Cubs set to face St Louis Cardinals in London next summer

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Madden has confirmed his side will travel to London next summer

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has confirmed his side will play the St. Louis Cardinals in London next summer.

One of the league's most intense rivalries are expected to face each other at the Olympic Stadium between June 13-14 2020.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be the first Major League Baseball teams to play in London when they play next month on June 29-30.

And a further MLB announcement on the Cubs-Cardinals series is expected during that series with the Cardinals expected to be the home team in the series.

However, Maddon is already making plans for next year's London showdown and believes jet lag could affect both teams.

"I've had experience travelling over there, and the time difference is pretty dramatic, especially when you go that way," Maddon said.

"When you come back, you're always able to catch up, when you're going back in time as opposed to forward in time.

"I don't even know what to expect in something like that. You know your head's going to be swimming a little bit - you've got that brain fog, you just do."