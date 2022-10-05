New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to break American League record

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates his 62nd home run of the season

Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night to break Roger Maris' American League record and set what some fans consider baseball's clean standard.

The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader.

"It's a big relief," said Judge. "Everybody can finally sit down in their seats and watch the ballgame. It's been a fun ride so far, getting a chance to do this. you know, with the team we got the guys surrounding me. The constant support from my family who's been with me there through this whole thing is.

"It's been a great honour and also Roger Maris Jr. You know, him and his family, supporting and being along for the ride. A lot of thanks and congratulations to them too for their conscious support through this whole process. I know it's a tough situation.

"You know, your dad's legacy and you want to uphold that. But getting a chance to meet their family, they're wonderful people. Getting a chance to have my name next to someone as great as Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys is incredible."

Judge (99) is mobbed by his teammates after hitting his 62nd home run

Maris' 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times previously, but all were tainted by steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Barry Bonds hit an MLB-record 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, and the Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.

McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans - perhaps many - until now have considered Maris as holder of the legitimate record.

"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ," Roger Maris Jr. said last Wednesday night after his father's mark was matched by Judge. "I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something."

Judge had homered only once in the past 13 games, and that was when he hit No. 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. The doubleheader nightcap in Texas was his 55th game in row played since August 5.

After a single in five at-bats in the first game Tuesday, Judge was three for 17 with five walks and a hit by pitch since moving past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league record for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st off Boston's Tracy Stallard at old Yankee Stadium on October 1, 1961.

Judge has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs and began the day trailing Minnesotas Luis Arraez, who was hitting .315.