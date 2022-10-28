World Series: Astros manager Dusty Baker laments absence of US-born Black players in this year's showpiece

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is deeply disturbed that there will be no US-born Black players taking part in this year's World Series

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says he is deeply disturbed that there will be no US-born Black players taking part in this year's World Series.

Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball, but when he leads the Houston Astros in Game One of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the American League and National League champions will be without any US-born Black players.

It will mark the first time in 72 years without such a player, irking Baker, who believes the unwanted fact is bad for the sport.

Baker, 73, is one of two Black MLB managers, and has spent his entire life either playing or coaching baseball.

"What hurts is that I don't know how much hope that it gives some of the young African-American kids," Baker said.

"When I was their age, I had a bunch of guys, (Willie) Mays, (Hank) Aaron, Frank Robinson, Tommy Davis my hero Maury Wills, all these guys. We need to do something before we lose them."

Jackie Robinson debuted in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers and played in the World Series that year.

Since then, the 1950 matchup between the New York Yankees and Phillies has been the only World Series without a US-born Black player.

Houston and Philadelphia announced their 26-man rosters several hours before Game One at Minute Maid Park, and neither had a US-born Black player on it.

"I don't think that that's something that baseball should really be proud of," said Baker, who won a World Series as an outfielder with the Dodgers in 1981 and is seeking his first championship as a manager.

"It looks bad. It lets people know that it didn't take a year or even a decade to get to this point."

Baker will be hoping for more celebrations at the end of this year's World Series

But Baker hopes the make-up of the top of the most recent draft means this will be the last World Series where US-born Black players are not represented.

"There is help on the way," said an optimistic Baker. "You can tell by the number of African-American number one draft choices. The academies are producing players. So hopefully in the near future we won't have to talk about this anymore or even be in this situation."

Houston swept Seattle and the Yankees in the playoffs and could join the 1976 Cincinnati Reds (7-0) as the only teams to go through the postseason unbeaten since the division era started in 1969.

They're in the Series for the fourth time in six seasons and second in a row under manager Baker after losing to Atlanta in six games last year.

The Phillies will be seeking their third Series win in their history after wins in 1980 and 2008.

'Mattress Mack' at it again

Jim McIngvale, the Texas furniture salesman who famously hedges sports bets with furniture promotions, is said to have placed a total of $10m of bets on his beloved Houston Astros.

If he wins, the payout would be a historic $75m.

"If the bet hits, then I'll get the $10m in capital back that I invested, so I don't have any costs in the promotion," said 71-year-old McIngvale. "And if the Phillies win, then I'm out the $10m, so I have a vested interest in this either way, but my real interest is in making sure the customers win."