World Series: Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros to win first Fall Classic since 1995

The Atlanta Braves celebrate their first World Series title in 26 years

The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995 after a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game Six at Minute Maid Park sealed the series 4-2.

The Braves' run through the postseason included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favoured Astros in the best-of-seven 'Fall Classic'.

It marked the second World Series title for the Braves since the team moved to Atlanta from Milwaukee in 1966 and denied the Astros a second championship in five years.

The Braves had lost pitcher Mike Soroka for the season due to an Achilles injury, outfielder Ronald Acuna in July to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and starter Charlie Morton a week ago with a broken leg suffered in Game One.

"This team hit every pothole and bump you could possibly hit this year," said Freddie Freeman, who has been with the Braves since 2007.

"Every thing that could go wrong, went wrong, and we overcame every single one of those things. We came in every single day and prepared and worked and ended up world champions."

Jorge Soler, who was named World Series MVP, hit a three-run home run in the third inning to stun the Houston crowd on Tuesday

Dansby Swanson extended the Braves' lead in the top of the fifth with a two-run shot to left field and Freeman tacked on another with an RBI double that put the Braves up 6-0.

Freeman struck again in the seventh when he pounded a solo home run as Braves fans watching the game on screens inside Atlanta's Truist Park began their celebrations.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, who has been with the organization for 45 years, said the victory showed the team's resilience.

"We lost a lot of pieces over the course of the summer and it was just next man up," Snitker said.

"These guys never stopped believing in themselves, they never stopped working."

The Braves franchise, which dates back to the 1870s, also won a title in 1914 when they were in Boston and in 1957 when they played in Milwaukee. Their 1995 win came against the Cleveland Indians.

The Astros, playing in their third World Series in five seasons, have lost their last two appearances since winning in 2017.