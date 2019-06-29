Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Major League Baseball game at London Stadium

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Major League Baseball game between New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The royal couple attended the first of the two-game series in London, which was the first time the league had visited Europe during the regular season.

Before the match, which the Yankees won 17-13, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were presented with a Yankees shirt emblazoned with their son Archie's name and a Red Sox baby bodysuit.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone presents the royal couple with a gift for their son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan were joined by members of the Invictus Games Foundation, who the Duke is a patron of, on the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on field for tonight's ceremonial first pitch, which was thrown by @WeAreInvictus competitors. pic.twitter.com/KWZ5bMZEdB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2019

A royal ceremonial first pitch 👑 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join @WeAreInvictus to get the #LondonSeries off to the perfect start. pic.twitter.com/5HdnJyNpPS — MLB London (@mlblondonseries) June 29, 2019

Meghan also shared a hug with last season's league Red Sox's Mookie Betts, who shares ancestry with Markle according to a US genealogist, prior to the match.

The Duchess of Sussex shares a hug with her 'cousin' Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts