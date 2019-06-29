Baseball News

Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Major League Baseball game at London Stadium

Royals take to the field for ceremonial first pitch at Yankees vs Red Sox clash

Last Updated: 29/06/19 11:21pm
The Duke and Duchess Sussex attended New York Yankees' 17-13 win over the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium on Saturday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Major League Baseball game between New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The royal couple attended the first of the two-game series in London, which was the first time the league had visited Europe during the regular season.

Before the match, which the Yankees won 17-13, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were presented with a Yankees shirt emblazoned with their son Archie's name and a Red Sox baby bodysuit.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone presents the royal couple with a gift for their son Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan were joined by members of the Invictus Games Foundation, who the Duke is a patron of, on the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

Meghan also shared a hug with last season's league Red Sox's Mookie Betts, who shares ancestry with Markle according to a US genealogist, prior to the match.

The Duchess of Sussex shares a hug with her 'cousin' Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts
The royal couple pose for a photo with the New York Yankees
