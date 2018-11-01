WATCH: Boston Red Sox's World Series trophy damaged by beer can thrown in parade

0:56 The Boston Red Sox's brand new World Series trophy was damaged after it was struck by a beer can during their victory parade The Boston Red Sox's brand new World Series trophy was damaged after it was struck by a beer can during their victory parade

The Boston Red Sox's brand new World Series trophy was damaged after it was struck by a beer can during their victory parade.

The Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, sealing the win with a 5-1 triumph over the LA Dodgers in Game 5 at the Dodger Stadium on Monday.

During the parade, manager Alex Cora was also hit by a beer can but was not seriously hurt.

One can struck the trophy as it was being held aloft, knocking loose some of the golden pennants that rise from the base.

Watch the moment the trophy was hit in the video at the top of the page.

After the celebrations, Cora was not interested in making a big deal out of the trophy being damaged

"The best way to put it is a full beer means like 'cheers, enjoy' it doesn't have to be a big deal," he said.

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg says the damage to the silverware was minor and has already been fixed.