Boston Red Sox seal World Series with 5-1 triumph over LA Dodgers

Red Sox beat the Dodgers to the World Series 2018

The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, sealing the win with a 5-1 triumph over the LA Dodgers in Game 5 at the Dodger Stadium.

It was a second disappointment in as many years for the Dodgers, who lost Game 7 last year to the Houston Astros.

Pitcher David Price and batter Steve Pearce were the match-winners on the night, with Pearce hitting two home runs to complete a one-sided World Series.

Red Sox celebrate World Series win

Red Sox coach Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title and just the fifth rookie manager to win a World Series.

The Red Sox recorded a team record of 108 wins during the regular season and continued their dominance with their win over the Dodgers.