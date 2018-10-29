Boston Red Sox seal World Series with 5-1 triumph over LA Dodgers
By AP
Last Updated: 29/10/18 7:14am
The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, sealing the win with a 5-1 triumph over the LA Dodgers in Game 5 at the Dodger Stadium.
It was a second disappointment in as many years for the Dodgers, who lost Game 7 last year to the Houston Astros.
Pitcher David Price and batter Steve Pearce were the match-winners on the night, with Pearce hitting two home runs to complete a one-sided World Series.
Red Sox coach Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title and just the fifth rookie manager to win a World Series.
The Red Sox recorded a team record of 108 wins during the regular season and continued their dominance with their win over the Dodgers.