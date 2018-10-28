Boston Red Sox defeat LA Dodgers in Game 4

The Boston Red Sox are now a win away from a ninth World Series

The Boston Red Sox moved to within a game of winning the World Series as they took a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers after a late rally secured victory in game four.

A day after the longest game in World Series history, the Red Sox moved closer to their ninth title with a 9-6 triumph at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers looked on course to level the series as Yasiel Puig smashed a three-run homer in the sixth inning, leaving the Red Sox facing a 4-0 deficit going into the seventh.

The Red Sox won game four to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series

But pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland responded with his own three-run home run in the seventh to spark a Boston revival.

Steve Pearce proved to make the difference, hitting a home run in the eighth, levelling the score at 4-4.

Steve Pearce hit 4 RBIs in the 9-6 win

Five runs came in the ninth - including a three-run double from Pearce and a go-ahead single from Rafael Devers - with Xander Bogaerts adding an insurance RBI single to see out the victory.

Game Five is Sunday at Dodger Stadium, where the Red Sox can win their fourth title in 15 years.