London Stadium transformed to host MLB giants New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox

Major League Baseball are promising to bring "American fun" to the London Stadium this weekend as it hosts the competition's first ever games in Europe.

The usual goals for West Ham's Premier League home games have made way for a baseball diamond as two of the biggest names in the sport come to Stratford.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play back-to-back games over the weekend, as baseball follows in the footsteps of basketball and american football by coming to London.

MLB field and stadium consultant Murray Cook told Sky Sports News: "We're bringing some of the American fun that we have in our summer of ballparks as it relates to different foods and different in-game activities that are going to be really exciting to watch."

Hosting Europe's first MLB fixture is the latest success story for the London Stadium, which was originally built to host the 2012 Olympics, before West Ham became tenants in 2016.

"This is a world first," London Stadium chief executive Graham Gilmore said.

"Especially when you consider at the beginning of May, we were playing Premier League football, went into a concert, then we've gone into Major League Baseball.

"This is an unbelievable transformation."