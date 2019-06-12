Baseball News

David Ortiz shooting: Second arrest made after Boston Red Sox great attacked

Last Updated: 12/06/19 7:07am

David Ortiz is recovering in hospital after being shot in the Dominican Republic
A second arrest has been made following the shooting of Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz in the Dial nightclub in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday.

National Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Julieta Tejeda confirmed the second arrest was made on Monday evening, but no further details were provided. The motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

The first person arrested was motorcycle rider Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, who was believed to be transporting the gunman. He was apprehended immediately after the shooting after being attacked by a crowd outside the nightclub in Santo Domingo.

Ortiz spent 13 years with the Boston Red Sox
Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestine, while his liver was also damaged, according to his spokesman Leo Lopez.

Ortiz was moved to Boston on Monday for further surgery in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox. His wife Tiffany says he is "stable, awake and resting comfortably" in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The 43-year-old won the World Series with the Red Sox three times, before calling time on his career in 2016.

