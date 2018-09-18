British Basketball All-Stars Championship returns to London

The British Basketball All-Stars Championship returns to the Copper Box Arena, London on Sunday, October 14.

Eight of the BBL's best teams will do battle in an electrifying tournament, which returns after its successful debut last year.

Featuring 12-minute matches, an all-star 5-point line and a Golden Buzzer Power Play, the tournament is a non-stop afternoon of fast-paced basketball action.

It will again showcase the best of British basketball talent, with defending champions London Lions joined by the top seven teams from this season's BBL.

Double elimination will be in play to separate the teams from eight down to four ahead of the semi-finals and final.

Tickets for the 2018 British Basketball All-Stars Championship are available via www.allstarsbasketball.co.uk with tickets priced at £20, £30 and £40 with courtside hospitality tickets available at £99. Under 18s receive 50 per cent off tickets, excluding courtside hospitality. Family and group discounts are also available.