Sport England give British Wheelchair Basketball £1.5m with plan to improve participation

British Wheelchair Basketball have been awarded their most significant funding in a decade (credit: British Wheelchair Basketball)

British Wheelchair Basketball have been handed £1.5m by Sport England and will use the investment to try and double participation over the next four years.

The £1.5m, British Wheelchair Basketball's most significant funding in a decade, has allowed them to launch the new 'Inspire a Generation' programme - which they see as vital in helping to support disabled people find or return to physical activity amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

British Wheelchair Basketball are recruiting Community Activators and Local Community Partners to help deliver the programme, with six-week taster sessions set to begin in the summer of 2021, if it can take place safely under any potential Covid-19 restrictions.

The funding is a 'fantastic opportunity' for British Wheelchair Basketball, according to chief executive Lisa Pearce (credit: British Wheelchair Basketball)

Lisa Pearce, chief executive at British Wheelchair Basketball, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be launching the Inspire a Generation programme.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to grow participation and, thanks to substantial investment of £1.525m from the National Lottery and Sport England, the first time in nearly 10 years that significant funding has been made to support participation growth in wheelchair basketball.

"There are a potential 70,000 new people waiting to play our sport and through Inspire a Generation, we have the ability to introduce them to wheelchair basketball and embed sustained active lifestyles, whilst improving confidence and self-esteem."

British Wheelchair Basketball are recruiting Community Activators and Local Community Partners (credit: British Wheelchair Basketball)

Great Britain Women's Wheelchair Basketball player, Sophie Carrigill, added: "This is a very exciting moment for wheelchair basketball and a positive move to encourage more people to play the game.

"Wheelchair basketball is an inclusive sport - anyone can play, irrespective of age, gender and ability.

"The programme is a fantastic introduction to our sport - my life is so much better because I discovered wheelchair basketball and I hope that others can experience that through Inspire a Generation."

The Inspire a Generation programme will also be supported by a number of national partners, including StreetGames, UK Coaching and Whizz Kidz.

To find out more about the programme or to become a Community Activator, visit www.inspireageneration.com.