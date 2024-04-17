LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant named on USA basketball team for Paris 2024 Olympics

LeBron James will look to help Team USA defend their Olympic title

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have been named as part of a star-studded USA basketball team for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

USA Basketball announced its men's Olympic team for Paris on Wednesday, with James, Curry and Durant accompanied by Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard on the 12-man roster.

"We're giving ourselves a chance to win with the talent we have," USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said on NBC's 'Today' show.

"It'll be exciting. It'll be tough. It won't be easy. We have great respect for all the other teams. But certainly, this is going to be an iconic roster."

Team USA roster Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry - Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday - Boston Celtics

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard - Los Angeles Clippers

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

The group has seven players with 10 combined Olympic gold medals; Durant has three, James has two, while Adebayo, Booker, Holiday, Tatum and Booker each have one.

Combined, the 12 players had averages of 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season, shooting 39 per cent from three-point range.

"Obviously, it's a great honour to represent your country," Adebayo said. "But for me, to be in that room as part of those 12 players, part of who they think the 12 best players to represent the United States, it takes it to a different level."

Of the 12 commits, seven finished the season ranked among the NBA's top 15 scorers per game.

James is the league's all-time scoring leader, Curry the all-time leader in three-pointers, Haliburton won the assist-per-game title this season and 10 were All-Stars this season as well.

"The goal is to win the gold," Hill said. "They know that."

Hill has led the task of assembling the roster for the past several months, and the plan all along was to put together the team well in advance of training camp starting in Las Vegas in early July. Tryouts were never part of the plan for this team.

Durant has said since last year that he plans to play, which means he will pursue becoming the first men's player in Olympic history with four basketball gold medals.

He and Carmelo Anthony are the only men's players with three Olympic golds; there are six women, all American, with at least four Olympic basketball golds. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each have five, while Teresa Edwards, Tamika Catchings, Sylvia Fowles and Lisa Leslie each won four.

James will seek a fourth medal, after winning bronze in 2004 and golds in 2008 and 2012. The other past gold medalists on the roster are Davis (2012), Adebayo (2020), Booker (2020), Tatum (2020) and Holiday (2020).

The 2020 gold medals were won in 2021, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a one-year delay of the Tokyo Games.

Curry will play in the Olympics for the first time, as will Leonard and Embiid - who chose to play for the U.S. last year after becoming an American citizen. The Cameroon-born center also could have chosen to represent France at the Paris Games.

The other first-time Olympians on the current roster are Haliburton and Edwards, both of whom played for the U.S. team that finished fourth at the World Cup in Manila last year.

Durant and Curry said in October that they wanted to play this summer, Adebayo said then that he had already committed to the team, and it's been assumed for some time that if players like James want to play, then all they have to do is say so.

The U.S. men have competed in basketball at the Olympics 19 times, winning 19 medals - 16 gold, one silver and two bronze.

The Paris team will be coached by Steve Kerr, assisted by Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue and Mark Few. It's still possible that the roster changes before the summer if injuries or deep runs in the NBA playoffs force players to change their minds about committing to the national team.