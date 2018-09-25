LeBron James at LA Lakers 'for basketball, not Hollywood'

0:33 LeBron James says his new franchise the LA Lakers are way behind current NBA champions the Golden State Warriors LeBron James says his new franchise the LA Lakers are way behind current NBA champions the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James insists his move to the LA Lakers was motivated purely by sporting reasons, and not through a desire to be closer to Hollywood.

The 33-year-old joined the Lakers - who finished 11th in the Western Conference last season - from the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-year, $153.3m (£116.8m) deal two months ago.

James, who is set to appear in the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, has numerous television and film interests, but says they are not behind his move to LA.

James is looking to help the Lakers reach the play-offs for the first time since 2013

"My decision was based solely on my family and the Lakers," he asserted. "I'm a basketball player. I play ball. That's what I do."

The Lakers have not reached the NBA play-offs since the 2012/13 season, but have added veterans Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley - along with James - this summer.

It is clear the Lakers are looking to improve on their mediocre recent record, but James insists success is not just about winning titles.

He said: "I don't believe the only thing that's a success in marking a season is winning a championship. There's only one champion, but that doesn't mean you're not successful.

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to victory in last season's NBA Final, and James says the Lakers have a long way to go to catch them

"There's going to be wins and losses, but what you control is how you prepare every day. We're a new ballclub coming together.

"We're all new to each other. So we have to take our bumps and our bruises. There's going to be good times. There's going to be bad times. That's what happens when a team is new.

"But if we continue to work the process and we continue to sacrifice for one another and put in the commitment and the time to being great, everything else will fall into place."